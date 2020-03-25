Roman Reigns took to Twitter this week to respond to new comments made by Drew McIntyre during a talkSPORT interview on the top matches at WrestleMania 36.

The interviewer noted that Drew's WrestleMania 36 match with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will likely main event Night Two of WrestleMania 36. He then asked Drew who he thinks should headline Night One of WrestleMania 36. Drew talked about why he thinks the Last Man Standing match between WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Randy Orton should main event, instead of Reigns vs. WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg.

"I've seen Roman pushing the main event of him and Goldberg, and I respect Roman more than most people in the world, but I won the Royal Rumble, mate. I'm the main event [laughs]," McIntyre said. "I'm going to pick Brock and I to main event night two because that's the one that sends everybody home [proverbially]. For the first night, I'll go for… ah, it's so hard! Because Roman and Goldberg is for the title and that's very important, it should be the main event. But Edge and Randy Orton is so personal and so well built.

"The situation we're in isn't ideal for most people when having matches, but I know these guys. They're such good sellers and storytellers that it's going to be like a cinematic masterpiece watching their match. That's how it looks in my head. The way they work and the way their facials and their storytelling, I imagine their match will be more like watching a movie. Brock and I, I imagine it's more like a bar fight, very uncomfortable to watch. Which I think that will be cool to play down the camera to everybody at home, we can be smart about it. So you've got to think bigger picture; how can we make this interesting for everybody watching at home? That's the way I see our match. So I'm going to go with Edge and Randy."

Drew continued and said he believes John Cena will easily defeat "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, while Reigns will take care of Goldberg.

He added, "I think The Fiend is going to take down John Cena in pretty convincing fashion for revenge and I think Roman is going to take down Goldberg in pretty convincing fashion. Edge and Randy, myself and Brock, we're probably going to put in a little bit more time, so that's another reason why. I don't know that by the way, that's just how I feel.

"It's tough, because the title should be last. Roman didn't technically lose the title either. Although the meme of me winning the Royal Rumble and then Roman walking out and saying 'I'm next' made me laugh [laughs]. Realistically, the title was taken off him, he didn't lose it. He has a great story to tell, but I just think he's going to run Goldberg over pretty quick and the story behind Edge and Randy, the nine years, the fact that in this particular setting they're going to thrive in it, I'd put it last – on night one! Brock and I are obviously night two [laughs]."

Reigns responded to the interview in a tweet and said he doesn't care where his match falls because he's just happy to be healthy enough to participate, and grateful to share the ring with a legend like Goldberg on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"Don't care where my match falls. Just happy to be healthy and fit enough to participate. Grateful to share the ring with a legend and icon on our industry's biggest night(s). As should everyone else, in a time like this. Be safe, healthy and grateful," Reigns wrote.

Drew has not responded to Reigns' tweet as of this writing.

You can see Reigns' full tweet below: