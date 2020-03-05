Ronda Rousey and Cain Velasquez were visiting at WWE HQ in Stamford, CT earlier today.

There's no word yet on why the former UFC champions turned WWE Superstars were in town, but Cain revealed that he ran into Rousey while in the building.

He tweeted, "Had the pleasure of running into the pioneer that definitely also inspired my interest in the sport. Great to see you @rondarousey. @wwe"

There have been rumors on Cain returning to WWE soon, and it was recently reported that Rousey likely would not return in time for WrestleMania 36. It's possible that her plans have changed.

Stay tuned for updates on why Rousey and Velasquez were at WWE HQ today. You can see Cain's full tweet with photos below: