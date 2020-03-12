As noted earlier this month, former UFC champions Cain Velasquez and Ronda Rousey were visiting at WWE HQ in Stamford, CT on Friday, March 5. Cain tweeted a photo of the two, which you can see below.

The photo actually led to "quite the stir" in the WWE office as whatever the company has planned for Rousey's return, her visit to company HQ was supposed to be top secret to the point that no one was supposed to know she was there, besides a few higher-ups, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Rousey's visit to the office was supposed to be that hush-hush, but Velasquez ruined it.

Regarding WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, one source noted to the Observer that the boss was "freaking out badly" over the photo of Rousey and Velasquez, knowing he couldn't fire the "leaker" since it was Velasquez, who didn't know any better. Another source described this scenario to the newsletter as "overblown" and said people were more laughing about the photo, rather than "freaking out" about it.

The photo also led to rumors on Rousey returning in time for WrestleMania 36, but the Observer noted that it was a coincidence that both Cain and Rousey were at WWE HQ at the same time, then saw each other and got a photo together, which Cain then tweeted out for everyone to see. It was said that both Rousey and Cain were in Stamford for meetings with WWE officials on a number of different items. WWE has brought in several talents to company headquarters as of late for meetings with multiple departments, which stems from a lot of corporate shifting around and changes made back in December.

There's still no word yet on when WWE will bring Cain and Rousey back to work under their deals, but we will keep you updated.

You can see Cain's full tweet from earlier this month below:

Had the pleasure of running into the pioneer that definitely also inspired my interest in the sport. Great to see you @rondarousey. @wwe pic.twitter.com/IipeX4ZK1Y — Cain Velasquez (@cainmma) March 5, 2020

