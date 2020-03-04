- The WWE Performance Center YouTube channel posted this video of WWE NXT Superstar Kayden Carter hosting a traditional Filipino dinner at her mother's house in Orlando. NXT's Shotzi Blackheart and Joaquin Wilde join her for dinner, and discuss family stories, cultural practices and their favorite things about the Filipino culture.

- Below is the updated line-up for WWE's return to Madison Square Garden in New York City. The RAW live event will take place on Sunday, March 22 with a start time of 3pm. Tickets are on sale now.

* WWE Hall of Famers DX reunite - Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Sean Waltman, "Road Dogg" Brian James

* Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

* WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane defend against Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch

* Eight-Man Elimination Match: Kevin Owens, Aleister Black and The Viking Raiders vs. Seth Rollins, Murphy and AOP

* Ricochet and RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. The OC

* Appearances by Shayna Baszler, Bobby Lashley, Natalya, WWE United States Champion Andrade, and others

- Ruby Riott took to Twitter today with a warning for former Riott Squad partners Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan as they all prepare to do battle in the Elimination Chamber on Sunday with Natalya, Shayna Baszler and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka. The winner will go on to challenge RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36.

"The Riott Squad is dead...but I'm the farthest thing from it. I'll see you broads in the Chamber. And I'll show you why you followed me in the first place," she wrote.

Riott's message comes after this week's RAW saw her take a loss to Liv with Logan as the special referee. The segment ended with Logan standing tall while her former partners were both laid out.

You can see Riott's full tweet below: