Salina de la Renta was asked on Twitter to share any road stories she had. The MLW star shared a harrowing story about her and L.A. Park driving through a highway in Mexico.

She tweeted, "Driving through a highway in Mexico, in which cars were being burned and families were getting shot and making it alive. @laparktapia was driving. We almost didn't make it to the show on time but we did, and after surviving we went out and killed it. It was wild."

In MLW, Salina de la Renta became the first-ever Latina to executive produce a pro wrestling show in America on national television.

She is also the first female analyst in Spanish for MLW's weekly TV series, Fusion. MLW Fusion airs on beIN Sports.

Salina has managed several wrestlers like Low Ki, L.A. Park, Pentagon Jr., and Rey Fenix in MLW too.

Below you can see her post:

