Sami Zayn pinned Braun Strowman to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship at last night's WWE Elimination Chamber in a 3-on-1 Handicap Match that also featured Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.

After the match, Zayn was asked how it felt to obtain his first title on the main roster.

"In this world, it's very hard to be a good person," Zayn began. "This is a very, very difficult world—despair, famine, disease, it's just so hard to be a good person. But every once in awhile, every once in a great while, justice is served. This isn't about me, this isn't even about us, this is about justice in and unjust world, this is about optimism in a world of despair. This is one for the good guys!"

On Twitter, Zayn posted a photo of himself holding up the title next to a photo of Paul McCartney and his daughter, Stella McCartney, wearing a shirt that said "About F---ing Time," obviously referencing this is Zayn's first title run since moving on from NXT. In regards to McCartney, the photo is from 1999 when he was inducted as a solo artist into the Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame.

Zayn won the NXT Championship in December of 2014 against Adrian Neville, holding it for 62 days before losing it to Kevin Owens.