On last night's SmackDown, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated Naomi and Lacey Evans in tag team action. Afterwards, Bayley joked she's not only giving herself the weekend off, but the entire SmackDown women's division.

"I'm giving myself the weekend off! Thanks @SashaBanksWWE for a great night!"

"After I've had the night to think on it, I'd like to encourage my entire #SmackDown women's locker room to take the weekend off. You guys REALLY need to re-evaluate your priorities heading into mania season...you're welcome!"

As of right now, Bayley nor anyone in the SmackDown women's division is scheduled for a match at tomorrow's Elimination Chamber PPV. One of this year's Elimination Chamber matches features the RAW women's division as the winner will go on to face WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania on April 5.

Banks was equally as happy (or possibly mocking?) to make "easy money" without having to do any tough matches.

"I love making easy money! No chamber match, no WrestleMania match. Thank you Vince," Banks wrote on Twitter.

After I've had the night to think on it, I'd like to encourage my entire #smackdown women's locker room to take the weekend off. You guys REALLY need to re-evaluate your priorities heading into mania season.....you're welcome!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/1vVbZeRxya — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) March 7, 2020