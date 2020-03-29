Sasha Banks took to Twitter on Saturday to praise Chris Jericho.

As seen below, Banks tweeted, "Chris Jericho is so legendary! What a legend"

It's not known what prompted Banks to issue the tweet, although Jericho did participate in a live Q&A on Facebook on Saturday.

Banks is scheduled to face WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, Lacey Evans, Naomi and Tamina Snuka at WrestleMania 36. WrestleMania 36 was taped last week and will air this Saturday and Sunday on the WWE Network and pay-per-view.

You can check out Sasha's tweet below: