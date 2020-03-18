Sasha Banks took to Instagram this week and promised to help put on a WrestleMania 36 that's worthy of the fans on Sunday, April 5.

As we've noted, WrestleMania 36 was moved to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando due to the coronavirus pandemic. There will be no crowd for the event, but it will still air on pay-per-view and the WWE Network. If that plan doesn't change and the biggest show of the year is held at the Performance Center, there's no word yet on how that will impact the card, and if they will have around 16 matches like has been rumored. Banks hasn't been announced for a WrestleMania 36 match as of this writing, but she is focused on giving fans what they deserve.

"It honestly hurts to know that fans, whom a lot of save their money all year to go to wrestlemania, won't be able to attend," Banks wrote on Instagram. "The idea of a parent having to tell their child that they won't be able to go breaks my heart. Fans make wrestlemania week! All of the events, axxess, they aren't just there to watch the show, they're apart of it. But in the end, the world is a scary place right now, and priority number 1 is everyone's health and safety. So on April 5th, wrestlemania will happen, and we will do our very best to put on a show worthy of our fans. I wish you were there, but I will perform as if all of you are, because it's what you deserve like a boss. #wrestlemania"

As noted, Banks also posted a shorter version of her WrestleMania 36 message on Twitter, writing, "It breaks my [heart emoji] to know that fans won't be able to attend #WrestleMania They aren't just there to watch the show, they're apart of it! But priority #1 is everyone's health. So on April 5th we will do our very best to put on a show worthy of our fans. Its what you deserve."

