It was noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that Scott Dawson hasn't been paid by WWE in 6 or 7 weeks.

As we've noted, Dawson's contract has been set to expire on the first of April. Dash Wilder's contract was originally set to expire at the same time, but WWE added time to it to make up for time he missed due to injuries. There has been some speculation on Dawson being free to go now, or on April 1, but it was noted by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio that Dawson still has a few weeks left on his deal.

Wilder's contract expires in mid-June, and it's been expected for more than a year now that The Revival will sign with AEW once they're free agents from WWE. It was noted that Dawson can't sign with AEW until Wilder is free, which means Dawson has to wait until June until he starts making money elsewhere, according to Meltzer.

It was reported by Fightful recently that The Revival have already been paid their downside guarantees.

The Revival hasn't appeared on WWE TV since the February 7 SmackDown on FOX episode.

Dawson fueled speculation on his WWE contract status earlier this week when he tweeted, "I AIN'T GOT A DIME, but what I got is mine. I ain't rich, but Lord I'M FREE!"

This is actually a line from George Strait's "Amarillo By Morning" single. Dawson may have been messing around with fans on Twitter, but he later tweeted lines from two more country music songs by Strait - "Ocean Front Property" and "All My Ex's Live In Texas."

He wrote, "I also have OCEAN FRONT PROPERTY in ARIZONA. #FTR"

Dawson then added in another tweet, "Guys, relax. All my exes live in Texas, too. #FTR"

One fan responded to the original "Amarillo By Morning" tweet and wrote, "Tired of hearing about you and your buddy not being happy and not having creative control. There are people dying in this country who have more on they mind then if a wrestler who makes more then they ever will is happy."

Dawson responded and said The Revival doesn't care about creative control.

"If you really think we want "creative control" over what we do, you're a moron," Dawson wrote back.

Stay tuned for updates on The Revival's WWE status. You can see the related tweets from Dawson below:

