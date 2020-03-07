Scott Steiner reportedly collapsed while taping promos at last night's Impact Wrestling tapings in Atlanta, Georgia, and was taken to a local hospital, according to Fightful. He reportedly participated in the TNA throwback tapings earlier in the night.

Impact Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore reported on Twitter that Steiner was doing OK at the hospital.

"For all concerned parties @ScottSteiner is OK. His family is grateful for everybody's concern and support," D'Amore wrote.

Impact's Tommy Dreamer also tweeted an update late last night and said Steiner was doing well.

"Im at the hospital right now w/ @ScottDAmore @JoeyRyanOnline. Scott Steiner is doing well And under great care. Say a prayer for Big Poppa Pump. Holla if ya hear me," Dreamer wrote.

Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that the 57 year old Steiner was being worked on by paramedics at the tapings after collapsing. He was then taken to the emergency room. It was noted that Steiner appeared to be fine throughout the day before collapsing.

Steiner's situation appeared to be serious at first, but Dreamer and D'Amore indicated that he is doing much better. Stay tuned for updates.

Below are the full tweets from D'Amore and Dreamer:

Im at the hospital right now w/ @ScottDAmore @JoeyRyanOnline

Scott Steiner is doing well

And under great care

Say a prayer for Big Poppa Pump

Holla if ya hear me — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) March 7, 2020