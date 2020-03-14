SmackDown was performed in front of no audience for the first time ever last night. Since that happened, Sami Zayn tweeted a question for his fellow performers to share memories of poorly attended shows.

His full question, "Last night's historic episode of @WWE Smackdown, performed in front of no audience for the first time ever, got me thinking about the many times in my career I performed with low turnouts. Fellow performers & fans alike - what fun memories do you have of poorly attended shows?"

A Country Boy Can Survive. IWA-MS circa 2015-2016. Jamie Noble did in an hour plus in front of 12 people so Ian could "sell some DVDs" — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 14, 2020

A holiday camp in Filey,UK'86,the first week of the season.Not a single holiday maker on the camp. Paid show so"the show goes on".Promoter Bobby Barron got a cleaner and 2 bar staff to watch me and @RobbyBrookside do 6x5 min rounds.The others wouldn't wrestle March 14, 2020

1993

Polish - American Club

Piscataway, NJ



Worked in front of 7 people. Did the job. Made $10 bucks.



Good times. ????#PayYourDues — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) March 14, 2020

BJW Show somewhere in North Japan during a hurricane warning

in front of about 20 people?? — Alexander Wolf[e] (@TheWWEWolfe) March 14, 2020

5...star..wrestling.

Basically empty arena matches. — Joe Coffey (@Joe_Coffey) March 14, 2020