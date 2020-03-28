In the video above, WWE tackled the always popular "Who is on your Mount Rushmore?" question with a number of WWE Superstars. This specific Mount Rushmore question focused on the greatest to be in WWE.

Seth Rollins went with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Rock, Hulk Hogan, and Vince McMahon.

Charlotte gave her list, "Number one, Andrade, duh," Charlotte said with a smirk. "Of course, I have to be beside him—myself. Kurt Angle, and my dad, keep it in the family, right?"

Liv Morgan picked herself, Mickie James, Vince McMahon, and Shawn Michaels. Luke Gallows chose all three members of The O.C., and The Rock.

WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch had to break it down into two list—one for the purest wrestlers, and another for the Superstars.

"Let me start with the Superstars, I'm going to say Brock Lesnar, The Rock, Hulk Hogan, and John Cena," Lynch said. "For the Mount Rushmore of purest wrestlers, I'm going to go with Ric Flair, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and—he could go on the Mount Rushmore of Superstars, but Kurt Angle."

Jason Jordan picked: Kurt Angle, Mr. Perfect, Austin, and Eddie Guerrero. Shayna Bazler went with Hogan, Ultimate Warrior, Bruno Sammartino, and Austin.