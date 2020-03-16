WWE RAW Superstar Seth Rollins briefly discussed the status of WrestleMania 36 amid the coronavirus pandemic during a Deadboys Fitness Instagram Story video over the weekend.

As seen in the video below, Rollins addressed fan questions and speculation on the big event and made it clear that he doesn't know what will happen.

"WrestleMania - I don't know," Rollins said. "Don't ask me questions, I don't know. I am not in charge of that. I go where they tell me. This Monday [tonight] I'll be in Orlando at the Performance Center doing RAW in front of nobody, just like SmackDown was on Friday, probably just how NXT will be on Wednesday. About WrestleMania, nobody knows, it's all up in the air. So, just wait for further announcements on WWE social pages or whatever."

