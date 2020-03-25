With the tension that has been building between Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens this past couple of months, both men will collide next weekend at WrestleMania 36. Though their match will take place at the Performance Center, and not in front of thousands of fans at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Rollins prefers that they have their brawl in the building that established both his and Owens' careers in the WWE.

"The relocation from the Raymond James Stadium to the Performance Center is maybe the best thing that could have happened to this match between myself, and Kevin Owens," Rollins stated during his interview on WWE's The Bump. "There's so much history that Kevin and I both had in NXT and in this building. I sort of detailed it a few nights ago on Raw. But, it really adds a different element to our match. Though we won't have a live crowd there, we'll have millions of people watching around the world, and that's very exciting to know that we're going to have this match here, where it all started.

"I was there in attendance the first day he ever had his tryout match, where he said he earned his job...I watched Owens earn his job after I allowed him that opportunity because of the sacrifices I made. So, to be able to put a nail on this thing with Kevin Owens - where it all started - it's going to be a special thing for me."

Rollins informed The Bump panel that he believes that Owens has been misguided as of late, and needs some readjusting.

"Aw man, so much time has passed for Kevin. I'm not going to take too much away from Kevin. He's extremely talented," Rollins noted. "He has a love for our industry, which I appreciate. But, he's misguided, if he doesn't understand where I'm coming from. He has to know how much passion and love I have for our industry, and all I'm trying to do is make it better.

"Over the past five years, or however long it's been, he's been clouded, I think. I think he's letting this whole idea get to his head, and it's really clouded his judgment the way he perceives me. It's a bit frustrating since Kevin and I have a long history."

On this past Monday Night RAW, Rollins cut a promo that to some, was considered one of the best he's cut in awhile. Rollins stated that there were many factors that went into that promo, including fans' reactions to WrestleMania 36 continuing on, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

"[On if that promo helped Rollins get a lot of his chest] For a variety of reasons, yes," Rollins replied. "You know, it came from my heart. After a couple of weeks of feeling very odd about discussing our industry on social media because of what's going on in the world around us, it felt very nice to get out there just what we do. It was a very cathartic experience in that way.

"I wasn't sure how I was going to feel after I walked out of the curtain since there were no fans in attendance. To go out there and let it all loose, and letting Kevin know how I feel after months and months, and with everything that's been going on in the world, and go in front of the camera and do what I do best, again, it was a cathartic experience."

It has been five years since Rollins cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase and won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 31. Rollins never expected that moment to not only be a historic moment in his career but to fans as well. He recalls what one fan compared his moment to.

"It's been five years since that's happened. It's been incredible how much impact it made," Rollins exclaimed. "When I designed the moment in my head, I didn't realize the long-lasting impact it would have. I didn't realize that it would affect people's lives the way it has with mine.

"I've told this story before, but I once had a person tell me that to them [him winning the WWE Championship] was like their version of Hulk Hogan slamming Andre The Giant at WrestleMania 3. To be able to have a moment that lives in WrestleMania lore for all of history up there with some of the great moments of all time, that's not what I really had in mind, when I designed that moment in my head. It's a really cool and humbling feeling to know you're up there in the elite group like that."

You can view Rollins' full interview hereIf you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.