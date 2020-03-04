RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch received a lot of social media criticism following her appearance on this week's RAW with many fans comparing her to a bad imitation of UFC star Conor McGregor.

Lynch appeared on commentary during Shayna Baszler's win over WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane. The two had a stare down after the match, with Baszler looking on from the ring as Lynch repeated herself at the announce table, dressed in the crown that belongs to WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.

One of the people who knocked Becky's behavior on Twitter this week was Baszler.

Becky tweeted a photo of her raising the title while wearing Lawler's crown, and wrote, "Low-key Lynch. #GOAT"

"You've become a parody of a champion," Baszler wrote back.

Lynch later responded to a tweet from Baszler, who touted her win over Sane.

Baszler wrote, "'Don't play with your food.' I'll do as I please. Not as YOU please."

"KWEEEEEN, you better step up for the Elimination Chamber," Lynch wrote back.

Baszler also received some criticism from fans this week, for her in-ring work during the match with Sane. A fan defended Baszler and wrote, "These people that hate on @QoSBaszler must hate catch wrestling It's not flashy but I enjoy it and must be blind."

Baszler wrote back, "Let them hate. It allows everyone to see who the ignorant are apart from the intelligent."

Baszler, who is still a member of the WWE NXT roster, is set to compete in the RAW Women's Elimination Chamber match this coming Sunday with Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Natalya and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka. The winner will go on to challenge Lynch for the title at WrestleMania 36 and Baszler vs. Lynch has been rumored for months.

You can see the full tweets from Lynch and Baszler below:

KWEEEEEN, you better step up for the Elimination Chamber. pic.twitter.com/2cGrU9NrbM — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 3, 2020