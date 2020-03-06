WWE NXT Superstar Shayna Baszler recently spoke with The New York Post ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber this Sunday. Baszler, Natalya, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka will compete in the Chamber to determine who challenges RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36.

Regarding her friendship with Ronda Rousey, Baszler said she's glad WWE hasn't forced that down the throats of the WWE Universe.

"I am glad that it's not something that WWE has like forced down people's throats," Baszler said of her friendship with Rousey. "I'm not afraid. It's not that I want to hide the fact that Ronda's my friend. I don't. But at the same time, I busted my ass just as hard as anyone else to do this, so I'm glad that people can see it."

Baszler, who is still a member of the NXT roster, also commented on "Four Horsewomen of MMA" partners Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke, and how they haven't been used on RAW with her for her current program. Baszler said she would love to have her friends with her at work, but she's happy that Shafir and Duke are getting their own professional opportunities. She said the group is right where it needs to be.

"I think it's kind of cool that the four of us as a team have our tentacles in kind of everything," she said. "We are not secluded in one place. I think it's exactly where it needs to be."

Baszler continued and said she does not rule out another NXT appearance in the future. She said, "If there is something I feel needs to be done there, I'll go and do what I need to do. Right now, I have this. Plan all the way to the end. That's one of the laws of power. I have this going on and we'll see what happens when this is done."

Baszler admitted she's taken notice of the "cool" extra attention that NXT has received as of late, especially with NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley defending her title against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36.

"You'll notice there was nobody on Raw or SmackDown that was challenging the NXT title when I was champion," Baszler said. "So I don't know what it says about that."