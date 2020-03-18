- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring unforgettable moments between Bray Wyatt and John Cena. Wyatt's "The Fiend" is currently scheduled to face Cena at WrestleMania 36.

- WWE has announced King Baron Corbin as the guest for host Corey Graves on Thursday's edition of the "After The Bell" podcast. Below is the announcement:

King Corbin guests on this week's After the Bell He is a former Golden Gloves boxing champion, a former Money in the Bank contract holder, a former United States Champion, the man who retired Kurt Angle, the King of the Ring and WWE After the Bell's favorite son. He is King Corbin, and he is the latest guest on an all-new edition of ATB. The 2019 King of the Ring holds court on the newest ATB, swapping stories with his old NXT roommate Corey Graves and tracking his career from the FCW warehouse to now. Find out how the pariah known as "Football Tom" became a bona fide main-eventer, the most hated bad guy in sports-entertainment and a master of all things grilling. WWE After the Bell drops every Thursday. Subscribe here to listen and never miss an episode.

- Shayna Baszler took to Twitter today and re-tweeted the promo from Monday's RAW, which was done to hype up her WrestleMania 36 match with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

"I dismantle people efficiently. I'm not here for popularity, I'm just your dose of #Reality," Baszler wrote as the caption.

