Shayna Baszler vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is now official for WrestleMania 36.

The main event of tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view saw Baszler dominate over Natalya, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka to win and become the new #1 contender to Lynch for a title shot on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

WrestleMania 36 takes place April 5 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Kickoff pre-show will begin at 5pm ET that day and will run for two hours.

Below is the updated announced card for WrestleMania 36, along with shots from tonight's main event at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA:

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg (c)

WWE NXT Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch (c)

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt