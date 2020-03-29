- To help encourage fans to stay home during the coronavirus outbreak, The Rock has been doing Q&A videos on various topics. Above, Rock talked about when he first got into working out.

- Shayna Baszler spoke briefly with Super Sport about her upcoming match against WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania. Baszler was asked what it would mean to her if she won the title.

"It'll crush Becky Lynch," Baszler said. "She wants to talk about my whole life being a lie? ... I think fans that aren't familiar with the way that I wrestle, I'm here to show them a little bit of reality. This is what's real. This is what really happens if you get in a fight with someone that you shouldn't. This is how it works. This is what happens when you put a small animal in a lion's den and the lion wants to play with its food. This is reality. I have a burden that I have to show what reality is, and if I have that title everyone will be forced to look at it."

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos of the week. The collection included: Charlotte, Lana, and Sasha Banks.