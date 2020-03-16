- Sheamus trains with WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin in the 99th episode of his Celtic Warrior Workout series, seen above.

Sheamus wrote for the video description, "WWE Superstar Sheamus aka The Celtic Warrior here... There is no doubt that there's an ongoing Irish Takeover in the WWE. There's myself running amok along with Becky Lynch, Finn Balor, Killian Dain and lets not EVER forget Fit Finlay. Add the current NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin to that list and this wee nation is punching waaay above it's weight. And seeing at it's St Patrick's Day 2020 i made my way back to Ireland and all the way to CSP Gym in rainy Bray Co. Wicklow to train with my fellow Irishman, The Irish Ace, Jordan Devlin.

Now, I must confess, there was a few whiskeys had the night before (not mentioning Conor McGregor's Proper Twelve) so I wasn't in the best of shape to take on Jordan. But his Warm-Up and Stretch starter got me going and before long I was almost as explosive as The Irish Ace. Saying that, his surprise Abs finisher almost killed me. Well, when you party on St Paddy's Day you always end up paying the piper no matter what! Brave Change."

- Former WWE Tag Team Champion Mark "Henry Godwinn" Canterbury turns 56 years old today while former WWE star Ken Doane of The Spirit Squad turns 34, former WCW star Steve Armstrong turns 55 and former WWE developmental talent Brett DiBiase turns 32.

- Ten classic episodes of WCW Saturday Night have been added to the on-demand section of the WWE Network. The episodes are from the summer of 1993. Below are full details on the new addition: