As of right now, WWE Universal Champion Goldberg is scheduled to defend his title against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36 on April 5th. If the match ends up taking place, it will only be Goldberg's second match since SummerSlam last August.

While doing media in Ireland last week, Sheamus offered his thoughts on the 53-year-old Goldberg becoming a two-time Universal champion. The Celtic Warrior admitted that he doesn't like the World championship on wrestlers who are not on the show every week.

"I'm always skeptical about champions who just pop up once in a blue moon, like once every six months, or once every year," Sheamus said. "I think it's important to have your champion on every week, that's how I grew up watching WWE that's how I see it."

Sheamus admitted that there are mixed reactions regarding the match. Despite WWE Champion Brock Lesnar working a limited schedule as well, Sheamus revealed that Lesnar's match with Drew McIntyre is the one he's most excited for at the event.

"There's a lot of mixed reactions about Goldberg and Roman at Mania," Sheamus said. "But honestly the match I'm really looking forward to is Brock (Lesnar) and Drew (McIntyre). I'm really feeling the Brock and Drew match."

WrestleMania 36 is scheduled to take place on April 5, 2020, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. As of this writing, Sheamus is not scheduled for a match on the show.

Raj Giri contributed to this article.