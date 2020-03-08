WWE Elimination Chamber takes place later today and it's fair to say the fan interest for this one is not good. Yesterday we asked which matches have your interest, and many responded with "None," "I didn't know the matches until this article," or that they were skipping the PPV entirely.

For those that are watching, AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black (No DQ Match) and Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak were at the top of the list. Some expect the Tag Team Elimination Chamber match to be good in terms of in-ring quality, while Shayna Baszler and Asuka have other people's attention in the Women's Elimination Chamber.

Thanks to everyone who responded, here are some of the top comments:

Benjamin Prouty:

"I would say the tag chamber match and Gulak vs. Bryan excites me the most. I forgot Elimination Chamber was this weekend."

Double ChocoLatté:

"Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak. It's interesting because, Daniel Bryan is, Daniel Bryan. And he's facing Drew Gulak? On a PPV? This story that is forming between them these last few weeks is interesting and makes you wonder—Drew could get over as a wrestler in this match, which is huge. This is a big shot for Gulak. Even if he loses. He's facing Daniel Bryan on a PPV, man!"

Victim of the Kliq:

"The build up for this PPV has been horrendous. However, Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak are two matches I'm more than looking for to."

Billy Walker:

"The entire event feels insignificant without a WWE or Universal Championship match. I suppose there are two matches there that might get me to tune in and that's Black vs. Styles and the tag team chamber match. Not a lot to be said about the others, they could all be filler matches on RAW or SmackDown."

New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network by clicking here and get their first month free, which includes tonight's Elimination Chamber, NXT TakeOver: Tampa on April 4, and WrestleMania 36 on April 5.