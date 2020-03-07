WWE Elimination Chamber takes place tomorrow from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

With one of the weaker PPV builds in recent memory, if any, which of the matches below captured your interest?

ELIMINATION CHAMBER MATCH

Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan

Winner gets RAW Women's Championship Match at WrestleMania 36.

ELIMINATION CHAMBER MATCH (WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP)

The Miz and John Morrison (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Usos vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Ziggler and Roode will enter last.

3-ON-1 HANDICAP MATCH (WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP)

Braun Strowman (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, and Sami Zayn

WWE RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Street Profits (c) vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy

WWE US CHAMPIONSHIP

Andrade (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo

NO DQ MATCH

Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles

Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak

