WWE Elimination Chamber takes place tomorrow from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
With one of the weaker PPV builds in recent memory, if any, which of the matches below captured your interest?
ELIMINATION CHAMBER MATCH
Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan
Winner gets RAW Women's Championship Match at WrestleMania 36.
ELIMINATION CHAMBER MATCH (WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP)
The Miz and John Morrison (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Usos vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode
Ziggler and Roode will enter last.
3-ON-1 HANDICAP MATCH (WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP)
Braun Strowman (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, and Sami Zayn
WWE RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The Street Profits (c) vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy
WWE US CHAMPIONSHIP
Andrade (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo
NO DQ MATCH
Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles
Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak
Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.
