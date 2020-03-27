WWE United States Champion Andrade was pulled from the WrestleMania 36 tapings this week, according to PWInsider.

Andrade was scheduled to team with Angel Garza to challenge RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits for their titles, but he is currently injured. Word is that Andrade likely suffered a rib injury this past Monday on RAW as he and Garza defeated the team of Ricochet and Cedric Alexander. They then had a post-match run-in with The Street Profits.

Andrade was not medically cleared to compete as of the WrestleMania 36 tapings on Wednesday and Thursday.

There's no confirmation on his replacement, but it was reported that a WWE NXT Superstar was brought up to team with Garza in the match against The Street Profits.

Stay tuned for more updates on the WrestleMania 36 card.