WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion The Miz reportedly did not work the WrestleMania 36 tapings in Orlando this week.

The Miz was in Orlando, but did not work the show, according to PWInsider. It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Miz was sick, which played a factor in Roman Reigns deciding not to work the show against WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg.

No other details on Miz being sick were available as of this writing. You can read our update on Reigns and his replacement against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 clicking here.

Tonight's SmackDown on FOX was to feature The New Day vs. The Usos with the winner challenging The Miz and John Morrison for their titles at WrestleMania 36. There's no word yet on what happened to the title match at WrestleMania, but we will keep you updated.

WrestleMania 36 was taped this week and is scheduled to air on April 4th and 5th on the WWE Network.