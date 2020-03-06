Thanks to reader Bear McBroom for the following WWE NXT UK spoilers from today's tapings at the Coventry Skydome Arena in Coventry, England. These will air next Thursday, March 12, on the WWE Network, and possibly the following week, March 19:

* Sam Stoker and Lewis Howley defeated Dereiss and Drilla

* Amale vs. Dani Luna ended with no winner after NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray attacked them both

* Ilja Dragunov defeated A Kid

* Noam Dar defeated Ligero

* Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter defeated Saxton Huxley and Tyson T-Bone

* NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray defeated Dani Luna. Piper Niven came out after the match and saved Luna from a beatdown

* Ridge Holland defeated Joseph Conners

* Kassius Ohno defeated Kenny Williams

* Gallus (Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey, Wolfgang) defeated Trent Seven, Flash Morgan Webster and Dave Mastiff

* Finn Balor defeated Alexander Wolfe. Balor issued a challenge that was answered by Tyler Bate. The brawl ended with Balor retreating