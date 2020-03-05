WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin will be returning to WWE RAW on March 16 to celebrate "#316Day" with the WWE Universe.

Austin and WWE made the announcement today. There will be exclusive Austin 3:16 merchandise released via WWE Shop that day, a special Topps Austin digital card set, and custom content on WWE's digital platforms.

WWE RAW will take place that night from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

Below is WWE's announcement on the appearance, along with Austin's tweet:

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin to celebrate #316Day on March 16 Raw "Stone Cold" Steve Austin pressed "tweet" and the glass shattered. The former WWE Champion revealed that he will appear on the March 16 episode of Raw, an occasion that's been ceremoniously billed #316Day. Additionally on #316Day, WWE Network will stream a marathon of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin programming, including an all-new episode of "Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions" featuring an in-depth interview with WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. #316Day will also feature the release of exclusive Austin 3:16 merchandise will also be available on WWE Shop.com, a special Topps Austin 3:16 digital card set, and custom content across WWE's global and social media platforms celebrating Austin's legendary career. The Texas Rattlesnake has not yet indicated what he'll be doing in his return, though presumably, Stunners will be in store, mudholes will be stomped, and Hells will be Yeah'd. Prepare accordingly and catch the special #316Day edition of Raw on USA Network at 8/7 C on March 16.