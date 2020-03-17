"Stone Cold" Steve Austin returned to RAW on Monday night to celebrate 3:16 Day.

During Austin's segment, the WWE Hall of Famer read a list of rules off of cards to let fans know what 3:16 Day means. From the commentator's desk, Byron Saxton held up a card rating each of Austin's rules. Austin felt that some of the ratings were unfair and eventually invited Saxton to the ring.

Austin thanked Saxton and hit him with his trademark boot and Stunner. However, Austin accidentally caught Saxton low before delivering the Stunner, as seen in the video above at the 3:12 mark.

Austin took to Twitter to apologize to Saxton for kicking him low, before stating that his foot may have been injured as well. Austin seemed to be joking when he said that he is going in for X-Rays today.

"My sincere apologies to @ByronSaxton for kicking him dead square in the balls," Austin said. "I don't know what hurts worse, his balls or my foot. I will go in for X-Rays tomorrow. Byron, Ice em down for 20 minutes every other hour. That's what Vince did. All the best."

Saxton replied, "Thanks for the advice @steveaustinBSR! I hope we are still cool?"

As previously reported, the Stunners continued after RAW, with Austin delivering more Stunners to Saxton and The Street Profits.

