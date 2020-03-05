- ROH star Quinn McKay vs. Savannah Evans has been added to Face2FaceWrestling's Bruggadown Barbados event this Saturday in Barbados. It is the first pro wrestling to take place on the island country. As previously reported, Marty Scurll will be facing PJ Black at the show. Also on the card, former WWE Diva Melina will battle Renee Michelle, Carlito will clash with Chris Masters, Matt Sydal will face Flip Gordon and more. Brian Cage and Melissa Santos are also scheduled to appear. For more information you can visit Face2facewrestling.com/barbados.

- WWE Hall of Famer Sting will be appearing at the Superstars Fan Fest, which is back for its fifth fan convention on Saturday, April 25th at The Forum River Center in Rome, Georgia from 11:00am – 5:00pm. Four Horsemen members JJ Dillon and Barry Windham, Jimmy Hart, "The Million Dollar Man" Ted Dibiase, Eric Bischoff, pro boxer Butterbean and over 30 more Superstars from the past and the present are scheduled to appear. At 7:30 pm, the live wrestling event, "The Bruiser Brody Cup" will be broadcast WORLDWIDE on FITE TV Pay Per View LIVE from The Forum River Center Arena. The card will have eight matches and will feature independent wrestling stars Homicide, Nick Gage, Michael Elgin, Masada, Dani Jordyn and Miranda Gordy as well as wrestling legends including Tony Atlas and Dan "The Beast" Severn. Tickets are on sale now at www.superstarsfest.com starting at just $15.

- The Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers, announced today details for the team's second annual Pro Wrestling Extravaganza on Saturday, March 14, when the Blue Coats host the Long Island Nets at 7 p.m. at 76ers Fieldhouse. The event will feature a special appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Bob Backlund. Backlund is scheduled to be available for fan autographs and photos when doors to the arena open at 6 p.m. Right Coast Pro Wrestling will perform in a live ring before the game and host a postgame battle royale. Tickets are available at SIXERS.COM/BlueCoats or by calling 302-504-7587.

- MLW announced that the most recognized mini in Lucha Libre, Mascarita Dorada, will make his debut at MLW: Intimidation Games on Saturday, April 18 at Cicero Stadium in Chicago. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS. Tickets start at $10 at LuchaTickets.com. There will also be a special limited meet and greet. You can pre-order your meet and greet pass to ensure you your photo and autograph with Mascarita Dorada at LuchaTickets.com for just $20.