- As noted, last night's WWE SmackDown on FOX saw former NFL player Rob Gronkowski make his first appearance since signing with the company to wrestle. Mojo Rawley was with him. They ended up partnering with Elias to embarrass King Baron Corbin. Gronk, who will be the WrestleMania 36 host this year, then suggested Elias vs. Corbin for WrestleMania but that match has not been confirmed yet.

Above is video from Gronk's first WWE photo shoot and below is post-show video of Kayla Braxton talking to Gronk and Mojo. Kayla asked Gronk how excited he is to host both nights of WrestleMania 36.

"You know, it's definitely an honor," Gronk said. "I've been watching the WWE since second grade. My favorite... Stone Cold. Then D-Generation X, Triple H, always going out there and telling everyone to suck it! And now it's just unbelievable, and it's an honor to be a part of it."

Mojo and Gronk then joked around about the number "69" and wrapped the interview.

- We noted earlier how the fifth season of Total Bellas with 2020 WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins has been pushed up from Thursday, April 9 to Thursday, April 2 at 9pm ET. E! has released promotional blurbs for the first two episodes. The synopsis can be read below:

* Thursday, April 2: Brave New Bellas - "The Bella Twins are back; Nicole's steamy romance with her "Dancing With the Stars" partner, Artem Chigvintsev, hits a roadblock after family and friends question if they're moving too fast; Brie and Bryan have a major disagreement."

* Thursday, April 9: The Book of Bella - "Brie and Nicole's upcoming book and decision to reconnect with their estranged father opens up old wounds and starts a major conflict with their mother, Kathy; Artem tries to teach Nicole how to be a responsible homeowner."

- We noted back on February 25 that WWE Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch had been released from incarceration in Carbon County, PA after being locked up for one year due to charges related to her 6th DWI since 2015. Sunny returned to Twitter earlier this week with a simple "good morning" post for her fans.

Sunny then announced to her fans on Friday that she will be launching a Premium Snapchat account soon as a way to make some extra money. She has used Skype and OnlyFans in the past to make money the same way.

"Hey everyone! I'm starting up my PREMIUM SNAP CHAT MEMBERSHIP again!! Email me at [email protected] for info!!!," she wrote on Friday, attaching the selfie seen below:

Hey everyone! I'm starting up my PREMIUM SNAP CHAT MEMBERSHIP again!! Email me at [email protected] for info!!! pic.twitter.com/GUPjxHqlLU — Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) March 20, 2020