The City of Tampa and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor will be meeting on Thursday to discuss canceling or postponing major events due to the coronavirus. CBS Tampa's Ryan Bass tweeted the news tonight.

WrestleMania 36 will most definitely be one of the events to be discussed on Thursday. As noted the event is scheduled to be in Tampa on April 5 at the Raymond James Stadium.

Due to the virus, several large popular events like Coachella and South by Southwest have been canceled or postponed.