- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring the best reactions to Steve Austin's stunner. The group included: Xavier Woods, Scott Hall, The Rock, Seth Rollins and others.

- WWE Network News is reporting more WCW Saturday Night is headed to the WWE Network on Monday. The new episodes will start from May 29, 1993 and go until around September 18, 1993. These shows will feature: Ric Flair, Cactus Jack, Vader, Hollywood Blonds, and others.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Mandy Rose, Sasha Banks, The Miz, and Maryse.