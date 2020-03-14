Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced on Instagram that the production of his new film, Red Notice is on hold for two weeks due to the coronavirus.

"We are pressing pause on our Netflix production of RED NOTICE effective this Monday for the next two weeks," announced The Rock on Instagram. "It's my privilege to speak eye to eye with our entire crew to help give a little clarity and guidance, as the most important thing right now is for us to get everyone home to their concerned families. Gotta protect our babies, spouses, loved ones and elderly. We'll continue to monitor and assess this situation closely to make the best decisions for our families first and then our businesses.

"We're a resilient nation who ultimately, will always rise to the occasion to be accountable and work together to overcome whatever hardship lies in front of us. Our country will do its job, as the rest of the world will do theirs. Everyone please stay healthy, vigilant, safe and let's protect one another. We're all in this - together."

Red Notice according to IMDb is about an Interpol agent that tracks the world's most wanted art thief. The film also stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

Below you can see his Instagram post: