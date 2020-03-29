Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson did a Q&A on Instagram this afternoon and revealed who he would pick for his wrestling Mount Rushmore.

His first three picks are Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. The fourth pick is kept blank because he can't choose between legends like Buddy Rodgers, Bruno Sammartino, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, and Dusty Rhodes.

"My wrestling Mount Rushmore would be 'The Immortal' Hulk Hogan, 'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair, 'The Texas Rattlesnake' Steve Austin," he revealed. "That fourth person, I always kind of keep blank because I vacillate back and forth between "Nature Boy" Buddy Rogers, Bruno Sammartino, Randy "Macho Man" Savage, Dusty Rhodes."

The Rock went on to explain the reasoning behind his picks and how they have that X-Factor and drawing power.

"You always want to pick people who have had the most impact on the wrestling business, who have moved the bottom line, but also, most importantly, they just have this intangible, this X-factor, where they can connect with the crowd and connect with an audience," he explained. "And the bottom line is with those three individuals that I mentioned – Hogan, Austin, and Flair, they really moved the company's bottom line. They moved the NWA's bottom line, the WWF and the WWE's bottom line. In terms of drawing power, these were the biggest draws in the history of professional wrestling and that's all that matters," he said. "You can have 15 world titles and 27 other kinds of titles that you have nowadays, but the bottom line is how strong can you draw, and are you selling arenas out and are you breaking records. Really, that's the bottom line, and those three guys have. I think Sammartino did for a very long time. Bob Backlund had an incredible run too as well."

Where does The Rock see himself on Mt. Rushmore? He explained that he's on the back of it, the part you don't see.

"Where am I on Mount Rushmore? I would say I'm on the back of Mount Rushmore," The Rock answered. "That's the part you don't see. I'm on the back all by myself and I'm raising my eyebrow and 'If you smell!' and I'm doing all that sh-t. That's me on the back."

