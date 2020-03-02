The Street Profits defeated Murphy and Seth Rollins on tonight's WWE RAW to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions.
The title change came after Kevin Owens hit the ring and laid Rollins out with a Stunner while AOP and Murphy were arguing with the referee over AOP being ejected to the back. This was a "Now or Never" title match meaning Ford and Dawkins could no longer challenge for the titles if they lost.
This is the first main roster title run for Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Rollins and Murphy won the titles back on the January 20 RAW episode from Wichita, by defeating The Viking Raiders.
Below are a few shots from tonight's title change at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, which was the opening match:
HERE COMES THE ??????????— WWE (@WWE) March 3, 2020
It's NOW or NEVER for the #StreetProfits @AngeloDawkins & @MontezFordWWE to win the #Raw #TagTeamTitles! pic.twitter.com/mdni17FTWf
The #MondayNightMessiah doesn't look worried.#Raw @WWERollins @WWE_Murphy @Akam_WWE @Rezar_WWE pic.twitter.com/OScbQvUff6— WWE (@WWE) March 3, 2020
Think @MontezFordWWE is ready for this?#Raw #TagTeamTitles @AngeloDawkins pic.twitter.com/ODJCyoSML7— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 3, 2020
Oh, that was SINFUL, @AngeloDawkins (in the best way possible)! #Raw #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/VePJ9O43b8— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 3, 2020
It's NOW or NEVER for @MontezFordWWE & @AngeloDawkins with the #RAW #TagTeamTitles on the line! pic.twitter.com/fr1tsaMFvg— WWE (@WWE) March 3, 2020
Is YOUR insurance this good?#Raw #TagTeamTitles @Akam_WWE @Rezar_WWE pic.twitter.com/TG15o50qiS— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 3, 2020
PARTY TIIIIIIIIME!!!— WWE (@WWE) March 3, 2020
The #StreetProfits @AngeloDawkins & @MontezFordWWE are your NEW #Raw #TagTeamChampions! pic.twitter.com/1JH03ba6OO
THEY HAVE THE SMOKE!— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 3, 2020
Your winners and NEWWWWWWW #RAW Tag Team Champions, @AngeloDawkins & @MontezFordWWE! pic.twitter.com/KrwbXFliNI
NEW CHAMPS MOOD.#Raw @AngeloDawkins @MontezFordWWE pic.twitter.com/Tm6QgoCVdC— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 3, 2020