The Undertaker and Michelle McCool spent time on a tour of the Myrtle Beach Safari in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this past weekend.

Taker gave thanks for the tour to Dr. Bhagavan Antle on Instagram and wrote, "Big thanks to @docantle & @myrtlebeachsafari for showing us a great time today!"

McCool added, "Best.....day....EVER!!!!! @myrtlebeachsafari & @docantle at @myrtlebeachsafaritours have the most incredible experience ever! It's a bucket list item that I'd suggest to the world! @rarespeciesfund is doing amazing work to help save these tigers! Blessed to have learned more about these incredible creatures! #savethetigers #blessed #grateful #myrtlebeachsafari"

"Real talk....in the midst of a lot of chaos, being in nature at @myrtlebeachsafari with these (& many other beauties) all weekend, was pure bliss! Thanks again @docantle & @kodyantle ... @undertaker & I had an unforgettable time!," McCool wrote in another post.

Below are several photos of Taker and McCool spending time with the big cats, and bringing awareness to the Rare Species Fund. You can scroll the Instagram embeds to see the various photos.