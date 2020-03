The Undertaker appeared at tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view to help Aleister Black defeat AJ Styles in a No DQ match.

Taker appeared during the match and took out Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, then was attacked by AJ. Taker ended up assisting Black with AJ, allowing him to go on and get the win.

Taker vs. Styles has been rumored for WrestleMania 36 in some form, but not officially announced. Stay tuned for updates on the feud.

Below are a few shots from tonight's No DQ match: