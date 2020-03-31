Welcome to "TNA: One Night Only" special. This exclusive event will take place tonight at 10 PM EST on AXS TV. Relieve the glory days of TNA with this one-hour special that will feature fan favorites including: Scott Steiner, Hernandez, Chase Stevens, Kid Kash, Suicide, Manik and many more. Below is a preview of tonight's event:

Former TNA ring announcer David Penzer and former Team Canada coach and Impact's Executive Vice President, Scott D'Amore, welcome fans to this special event. The first match is announced!

Chase Stevens vs. Hernandez

Stevens ducks a lockup and strikes Hernandez from behind. Hernandez lands a big shoulder tackle. Stevens sends Hernandez to the corner. Both men are on the ropes. Stevens sends Hernandez down on the mat with a thunderous superplex. Stevens covers, Hernandez, kicks out at 2. Hernandez concludes the match with a Border Toss, and wins the match.

Winner: Hernandez

Next, we see a video package that highlights the Knockouts division from TNA.

The Knockouts Division created the original women's revolution. #TNAonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/0aaWztVqrI — TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 1, 2020

Speaking of former Knockouts, Jimmy Jacobs interviews Gail Kim. Jacobs asks Kim about her thoughts on the Knockouts division from her time in TNA, up until now. She says that it blows her away how each Knockout has made such an impact in this company, including the Impact World Champion, Tessa Blanchard.

Back from the break, another video package is shown of the history of the Ultimate X matches, and all the former X-Division champions. Afterward, Jacobs interviews the current X-Division Champion, Ace Austin.

Up next, some tag team action!

Kid Kash & Johnny Swinger vs. Manik & Suicide

Swinger and Kash start the match by attacking Manik and Suicide. Suicide leaps off Manik's back and elbows Swinger. Back from the break, Manik and Swinger are in the ring. Manik snaps Swinger's arm. Swinger gets up and swings Manik into the ropes, then tags in Kash. Kash vertical suplexes Manik. Kash goes for the cover, and Manik kicks out at 2. Kash sends Manik into the corner. Manik fights out of the corner and rolls over to tag in Suicide. Suicide comes in hot with a superkick, and then a step-up enziguri on Swinger. Kash grabs hold of Manik's legs. All four men are in the ring. Kash and Swinger's plans backfire, as Manik and Suicide hang on to the ropes. Manik lands a big crossbody and then Suicide flies off the top rope with a senton on Kash. Suicide covers, and wins the match for his team.

Winners: Suicide & Manik

The current Impact roster is asked what a "King of the Mountain" match is and it's rules.

The rules of King of the Mountain are simple, right? RIGHT?! #TNAonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/YD8J6tnAgy — TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 1, 2020

Up next, "Big Poppa Pump," Scott Steiner, makes his way down to the ring for his "Uncensored" segment!

Steiner informs the audience that he is sick and tired of these modern-day snowflakes. He lets everyone know that if they disagree with his lifestyle, they can take their social media and shove it. He cuts some Steiner Math on the fans before he gets interrupted by Joesph (Joey) Ryan.

Ryan believes that Steiner should have been canceled a long time ago. He wants Steiner to clean up his act and join Cancel Culture. Steiner throws Ryan out of the ring and informs him that snowflakes like him can "kiss his a--."

Back from the break, Raven reflects on his "Clockwork Orange House of Fun" matches he's had over the years.

The Clockwork Orange House of Fun match was @theraveneffect's most sadistic creation - and mostly for his own amusement. #TNAonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/vYgSiPHpNo — TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 1, 2020

And now, the main event!

Rhino vs. Madman Fulton

Bell rings, Fulton charges towards Rhino. Rhino side steps and clotheslines Fulton over the top rope. On the outside, Fulton sends Rhino into the ring post. Fulton sends Rhino back into the ring. Fulton connects two stiff kicks. Rhino gets up and throws a few forearm strikes. Fulton grabs hold of Rhino and locks in a sleeper hold. Rhino powers his way out. Fulton climbs to the top rope, and lands belly first onto the mat (he was trying to go for a flying headbutt). Rhino fires back with several elbow strikes, followed by a belly-to-belly suplex. As Rhino is getting ready to land the Gore on Fulton, Dave and Jake Crist make their way down to the ring and attack Rhino. The referee calls for this match to end.

Winner By Disqualification: Rhino

Post-Match: Tommy Dreamer runs down to the ring to come to the aide of Rhino. Fulton takes Dreamer out. The lights go off. When the lights turn back on, Raven is standing in the ring with a kendo stick! Raven sends oVe out of the ring, and then hits Dreamer with his kendo stick. Raven leaves. oVe are back in the ring, and they continue their brawl with Dreamer. The TNA roster makes their way down to the ring to help take oVe out.

ALL HELL BROKE LOOSE as @SuperMexCTM cleared house at the end of #TNAonAXSTV! pic.twitter.com/JOSWyqgyNl — TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 1, 2020

That concludes this special broadcast! From all of us here at Wrestling Inc., we hope you stay healthy and safe!