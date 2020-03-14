Earlier today Tommy Dreamer announced that House of Hardcore's April 11 event is canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The ECW original is the owner of the promotion.

House of Hardcore 58 was going to take place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Refunds for the event are available at point of purchase.

According to PWInsider, all events currently scheduled for the 2300 Arena have been canceled or postponed until Ring of Honor's Quest for Gold on April 24.

The latest event, House of Hardcore 57, was last December in Waukesha, WI. The promotion teamed with Great Lake Championship Wrestling. AEW stars Luchasaurus, Marko Stunt, and Shawn Spears were there as well as MLW stars Jacob Fatu and Davey Boy Smith Jr.

