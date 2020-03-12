AEW President and CEO Tony Khan addressed the coronavirus pandemic during a backstage meeting at last night's AEW Dynamite tapings from West Valley City, Utah.

Khan reportedly told all AEW talent and staff that no one is under any pressure to work next week's Dynamite episode from Rochester, NY, or any upcoming shows as long as the outbreak is happening, according to Wrestling Observer Radio.

Khan told the AEW crew that anyone who feels illness or stressed about traveling has permission to stay home, and nobody will be judged by the decision they make. It was also said that no one will lose their spots or push over decisions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regarding next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite from Rochester, NY at the Blue Cross Arena, there has been some speculation on the event possibly being rescheduled after it was reported that the city has canceled their St. Patrick's Day parade following the first confirmed case of the virus. The Health Commissioner in Rochester has recommended that they cancel all events with 50 or more people planned to be in attendance. Right now it is a recommendation, but not a mandate.

Currently the Blue Cross Arena still has Dynamite listed for next Wednesday. However, on their Facebook page, the arena has next Wednesday's AEW date on the calendar, but they also have a July 8 makeup date. However, the link for tickets for the July date redirects you to tickets for next Wednesday's show.

In other news on AEW and the coronavirus pandemic, @TicketDrew, who often has wrestling-related scoops on scheduling and events, noted this morning that AEW's next two televised shows have been re-scheduled. This has not been confirmed, but these two dates would be next Wednesday's show in Rochester, and the March 25 "Blood & Guts" show in Newark, New Jersey. Drew first said that Newark didn't look to be re-scheduled, but then came back thirty minutes later and reported that Newark had been re-scheduled. He did not provide a makeup date.

Stay tuned for updates on AEW's schedule and possible changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.