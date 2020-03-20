AEW has announced that the special "Blood & Guts" episode of Dynamite on TNT has been postponed.

AEW issued and tweeted a statement tonight from President & CEO Tony Khan, which also noted that next Wednesday's Dynamite episode will feature Chris Jericho confronting Matt Hardy, who just made his debut this past Wednesday night to side with The Elite. Matt will be teaming with The Elite to face Jericho and The Inner Circle when the "Blood & Guts" match does happen.

Khan said "Blood & Guts" is being delayed because the time and circumstances aren't right for the card they had planned for next week. He added that the show will happen when the time is right.

"We plan to continue answering that calling with live weekly shows every Wednesday night on TNT, but the time and circumstances aren't right for the card we had planned next week for Blood and Guts," Khan said in the statement. "That show will happen when the time is right, but what you can count on instead this coming Wednesday night is a great live episode of AEW Dynamite featuring Chris Jericho confronting Matt Hardy, face-to-face, one-on-one, for the first time ever and a tremendous night of wrestling action."

As we've noted, this week's AEW Dynamite episode was moved from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY to Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL due to the coronavirus pandemic. Next week's "Blood & Guts" episode of Dynamite was moved from the Prudential Center in Newark, NY, likely to Jacksonville as well. AEW will return to Rochester on July 8, and they will return to Newark on July 22. All AEW events being held at the closed-set locations will not have regular crowds due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This week's show featured talents in the crowd to add some noise and life to the show.

Regarding next week's Dynamite show, AEW has announced the following matches & segments, except for the huge "Blood & Guts" cage match that will take place at a later date with The Elite vs. The Inner Circle: Chris Jericho confronts Matt Hardy, MJF vs. Luchasaurus in a Lumberjack Match, Best Friends vs. Lucha Bros in a Parking Lot Brawl. There's no word yet on if the Lumberjack Match and the Parking Lot Brawl will take place this coming Monday, or at a later date when the "Blood & Guts" episode happens.

Below is the full statement from Khan: