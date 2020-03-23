AEW has announced a loaded card for Tuesday's special double episode of AEW Dark, which premieres at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel.

The matches were taped last Wednesday before & after the AEW Dynamite episode at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, with no normal crowd. AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter today and said the special edition of Dark was taped to give fans something "fun and free" to watch while they're stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, and as a way to give chances to indie wrestlers who are out of work.

Khan wrote, "With fans at home who deserve fun (and free) wrestling content, we're streaming a double episode of #AEWDark tomorrow! 6 matches on the card & it will feature top stars from AEW + with many independent wrestlers out of work, we're giving chances to several of them tomorrow night!"

The following matches have been announced for the show:

* Jake Hager vs. Joe Alonzo

* Kip Sabian vs. Suge D

* Colt Cabana vs. Brandon Cutler

* SCU's Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels vs. Shawn Spears and Robert Anthony

* Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall vs. Jon Cruz and Matt Sells

* Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss vs. Corey Hollis and Mike Reed

Below is Khan's full tweet, along with a promo for this week's Dark episode:

Subscribe to our @YouTube Channel here ?? https://t.co/rQt36UqnNe and watch #AEW Dark every Tuesday, 7e/6c. pic.twitter.com/pXGxJZiEIo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 23, 2020