- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring the best WrestleMania musical entrances. The group included: Joan Jett playing Ronda Rousey's theme, Snoop Dogg coming out with Sasha Banks, and Motorhead playing for Triple H.

- Paige now has an official page on Twitch. Yesterday, she tested out her first stream and said she's hoping to interview people who drop by her house, along with reacting to matches. Paige did something similar with Renee Young on Friday when she watched her match against Emma for the NXT Women's Champion and the WrestleMania 32 bout between Becky Lynch, Charlotte, and Sasha Banks.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans, and Oney Loran.