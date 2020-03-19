- Above are highlights from this week's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. The show featured Dani Luna vs. NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray, Ridge Holland vs. Joseph Conners, Kenny Williams vs. Kassius Ohno, plus a six-man main event with Trent Seven, Flash Morgan Webster & Dave Mastiff vs. Gallus, and more.

You can click here to read our detailed NXT UK report for this week.

- WWE stock was up 6.16% today, closing at $36.03 per share after opening at $33.57. Today's high was $36.56 and the low was $31.77. The stock is currently down 2.48% in after-hours trading, at $35.13 per share.

- As noted, a special edition of WWE's The Bump will air across WWE Digital platforms on Friday morning at 10am ET. This is happening because Wednesday's normal show was nixed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and a "Best Of" episode aired in its place, which you can see below.

WWE has announced the following Superstars for tomorrow's special episode, which will likely be call-ins - Alexa Bliss, Jeff Hardy, Braun Strowman, Xavier Woods, and Drake Maverick.