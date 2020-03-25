The second episode from season two of Vice's "Dark Side of the Ring" series will focus on ECW Original New Jack.

You can see the new trailer for "The Life and Crimes of New Jack" above.

The episode on New Jack will premiere on Tuesday, March 31 at 10pm ET via ViceTV on all major satellite and cable providers, plus ViceTV.com and the ViceTV app.

The trailer for New Jack's episode premiered after last night's two-part season two premiere on the Chris Benoit tragedy. Jack tweeted a post-show photo of Nancy Benoit and Daniel Benoit, and said he will never forgive what happened to them.

"I miss you Nancy. Yall didnt deserve what happened. Ill never forgive it," New Jack tweeted.

Jack also tweeted a clip from the trailer for his "Dark Side of the Ring" episode and wrote, "Stay tuned b-----s..."

Another fan tweeted that Jack will probably start to get more indie bookings after next week's Vice episode airs, and that was re-posted by Jack. He responded to another fan who couldn't believe that New Jack is on Twitter, and wrote, "Im BAAAAACCKKKK"

You can see New Jack's related tweets below: