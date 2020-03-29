WrestleMania 32 will air tonight on ESPN at 7 pm ET where WWE Champion Triple H took on Roman Reigns in the main event in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium.

In the video below, Triple H hyped tonight's show.

"Make sure you catch the biggest WrestleMania in history—WrestleMania 32—this Sunday," Triple H said. "101,000 fans packed AT&T Stadium to see 'The Game' Triple H, the WWE Champion, face 'The Big Dog' Roman Reigns, this Sunday, only on ESPN."

Stephanie McMahon was ringside for Triple H's match and recalled that night.

"Relive #WrestleMania32 on @espn tonight, 7pm EST! What an incredible privilege to be part of @TripleH's Championship match against @WWERomanReigns in front of 101K+ @ATTStadium, in the event my father created, with my kids, nephews, niece, mom, sisters & in laws in the front row!"

Along with the main event, other matches expected to air: Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks for the WWE Women's Championship, Shane McMahon vs. The Undertaker (Hell in a Cell Match), and the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.