Triple H and Tom Phillips will be hosting tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

As noted, tonight's show will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, instead of Full Sail University, due to the coronavirus pandemic. It's been reported that the show will not feature any new live matches, but will air from a studio setting with interviews, personality profiles, and older footage. It was also reported, via Dave Meltzer, that tonight's NXT will have a "modified format" from what we saw on the recent RAW and SmackDown episodes at the Performance Center.

There's no word yet on what Triple H and Phillips will be doing tonight, or if the regular announce team of Nigel McGuinness, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, and Mauro Ranallo will be used. WWE had previously announced Candice LeRae vs. Mercedes Martinez in a "Takeover: Tampa Bay" Ladder Match qualifier for tonight's show, but with Takeover up in the air due to the WrestleMania 36 Week cancellations, that match likely won't happen. NXT Champion Adam Cole's title reign celebration also appears to have been nixed, but could still happen.

Below is WWE's short announcement on tonight's hosts:

Triple H & Tom Phillips host tonight's NXT Tonight's episode of NXT will be hosted by WWE COO Triple H and Monday Night Raw's Tom Phillips. NXT kicks off tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's NXT episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.