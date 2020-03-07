Triple H was presented with the Arnold Classic Lifetime Achievement Award by Arnold Schwarzenegger in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday.

He was honored with the award during the Finals of the Arnold Classic. The lifetime achievement award is given to an individual who has made notable contributions to the fitness industry.

WWE shared photos from the event and a quote from Triple H on its official Twitter.

They tweeted, "Turn your dreams into goals and work hard to achieve them...and whenever possible, inspire. Whenever possible, give back.- @TripleH after being presented the Lifetime Achievement Award at the #ArnoldClassic"

The award has been presented annually since 2000. Past honorees include Sylvester Stallone, Lou Ferrigno, Robert Kennedy, Jack Lalanne, and Betty Weider.

Below you can read WWE's post: