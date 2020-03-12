Triple H took to Twitter this afternoon to praise 2020 WWE Hall of Famer "The British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith.

It was confirmed earlier today on WWE's "After The Bell" podcast with Corey Graves that Davey Boy will be posthumously inducted into the Hall during WrestleMania 36 Weekend in Tampa. Triple H said Bulldog is taking his rightful place in the Hall.

"A favorite of the @WWE Universe, decorated career and a source of national pride for the entire @WWEUK, British Bulldog is taking his rightful place in the #WWEHOF. Together, we can celebrate his in-ring career and memory as a father, husband, and Superstar," he wrote.

As noted, Bulldog's son, Davey Boy Smith Jr., will be doing the induction on Thursday, April 2 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa. The 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air live on the WWE Network.

WWE currently has the following names announced for the 2020 Class - Bulldog, Batista, The nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman), The Bella Twins, and JBL. Japanese wrestling legend Jushin Thunder Liger is still rumored.

You can see Triple H's full tweet below: